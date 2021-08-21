FIN vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For 1st T20I between Finland And Sweden, August 21 1:00 PM IST

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s 1st T20I Match between Finland vs Sweden: Finland will be up against Sweden in the opening T20I match of the four-match T20I series on Saturday, August 21, at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava. The first T20I match between Finland and Sweden is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm (IST). The two teams will again lock horns with each other in the second T20I match later in the day.

So far, the Finland cricket team has played five T20I games. They have won just one T20I game while they were beaten in four encounters.

Meanwhile, the Kerava National Cricket Ground is expected to support both batsmen as well bowlers. Both the teams will look to bat first after winning the toss in this encounter as passing showers are expected and DLS could come into the play.

On the other hand, Sweden are coming into this series after losing to Denmark 1-2 in the three-match T20I series.

FIN vs SWE Telecast

The 1st T20I match between Finland and Sweden is not being televised in India.

FIN vs SWE Live Streaming

The 1st T20I match between Finland and Sweden can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

FIN vs SWE Match Details

The 1st T20I match between FIN vs SWE will be played on Saturday, August 21 at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava, Finland. The match between Finland and Sweden will start at 01:00 pm (IST).

FIN vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - A Sher

Vice-Captain- H Mehmood

Suggested Playing XI for FIN vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: W Boshoff

Batsmen: N Collins, P Gallagher, R Khan

All-rounders: A Sher, N Shahid, B Mohamad Ayubi,

Bowlers: A Syed, M Balasaheb Tambe, H Mehmood, K Zahid

FIN vs SWE Probable XIs

Finland Predicted Playing XI: Peter Gallagher, Vanraaj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Aniketh Pusthay, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Adnan Syed, Hariharan Dandapani, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Nathan Collins, Ziaur Rehman

Sweden Predicted Playing XI: Wynand Boshoff, Humayun Kabir, Rahel Khan, Rahul Gowthaman, B. Mohammad, Gholami, Venkatesh, H. Mehmood, Zahid, Liam Karlsson, L. Momand

