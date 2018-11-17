Final Call on Reducing Smith, Warner and Bancroft Bans to be Taken This Week

Loading...
Bancroft's suspension is set to end of December 29, while Smith and Warner's suspensions extend will March 29 next year. However, the Australian Cricketers' Association has been arguing for a reduction in the suspensions saying "the events in South Africa were in part a by-product of a culture and system which, amongst other things, placed too much pressure on players to win."
Cricket Australia, on November 7, said they would consider ACA's plea. The board will have plenty of factors to deliberate upon when they meet this week.
Sydney Morning Herald reported that an immediate lift of the suspensions would be considered unfair on Bancroft, for he would have served more time proportionately than Smith and Warner.
The trio has been playing grade cricket during the suspensions, but do not have state-based contracts which could make their participation in the sheffield shield more complex.
In the absence of Smith and Warner, Australia have struggled across formats. They'll be up against a strong Indian side in the home series that begins next week, but new CA chief Kevin Roberts had initially said the bans would not be lifted.
The CA board will also have to discuss the impact of public mood if the suspensions are lifted, for the players could come under criticism for not completing their sentences.
First Published: November 17, 2018, 3:07 PM IST