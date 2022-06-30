Final Test match: ENG vs IND Head to Head record and venue record of Edgbaston

After securing an emphatic whitewash against New Zealand in the recently concluded Test series, England are set to take on India in one-off Test match at Edgbaston. The Test match will conclude the series that had commenced back in 2021.

Two teams played out a draw in the first match of the series. The Virat Kohli-led side scripted 151-run victory in the second match to secure a vital 1-0 lead in the series. But the hosts were prompt enough to clinch a comeback after they pulled off a convincing a victory by an innings and 76 runs in the next fixture.

In the penultimate encounter, the visitors displayed a terrific brand of cricket to register 157-run victory and regain their lead in the encounter. Though, the fifth and final match had to be called off due to Covid-19 cases in the Indian team.

In their last five Test meetings, Indian team managed to win three matches as England secured two wins. The remaining one game ended as a draw.

But a lot has changed since the two teams faced each other back in 2021. Both the teams have seen changes in captaincy along with major adjustments in the coaching department.

Team India’s all-format skipper Rohit Sharma was expected to lead the side in the one-off Test against England. But Jaspirt Bumrah, in all likelihood will lead Indian team after Rohit was tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. On the other hand, Rahul Dravid will handle the coaching duties as Ravi Shastri decided to relinquish his duties after the completion of last year’s T20 World Cup.

England team recently appointed Ben Stokes as their new Test captain. England’s newly-appointed Test coach Brendon McCullum is another new face in the side. McCullum, in his first assignment as England coach managed outclass Kiwis 3-0 in the Test series.

ENG vs IND Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other 130 times in Test cricket with England winning 49 matches. Indians emerged victorious 31 times as 50 matches produced no results.

ENG vs IND previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, India earned 157-run victory.

Last five results:

India won by 157 runs.

England won by an innings and 76 runs.

India won by 151 runs.

Match drawn.

India won by an innings and 25 runs.

Here is the venue record of Edgbaston, Birmingham (Test):

Total games played: 53

Games won by teams batting first: 18

Games won by teams batting second: 20

Highest total recorded posted here: 710/7 (declared) England – England vs India, 2011

Lowest total recorded at this stadium: 30 (South Africa)- England vs South Africa, 1924

Highest total chased here: 285/5 (South Africa) – England vs South Africa, 2008

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here