Financial and Administration Irregularities in Cricket Association of Uttarakhand Hurt Players The Most

Uttarakhand Cricket team managed to reach the quarterfinal of Ranji Trophy this season but suffered a massive defeat in the knockout game against Mumbai. There are no doubts that after a 725-run defeat, the players automatically come under scrutiny but that is not the case with the Uttarakhand team as they are struggling even off the field with a Daily Allowance of just Rs 100 per day. The corruption in the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) has almost reached its peak.

A report in News9 suggested that the CAU has been word managed state cricket organization in India with allegations of corruption, mental and physical abuse. Meanwhile, the report claims that they have clear proof of the financial misappropriation in the organisation according to the report which raised several questions about CAU’s credibility.

There have been several irregularities in the CAU regarding the administration and finance, from 2019 to 2022. CAU appointed Jot Singh Gunsola (President), Sanjay Rawat (Vice-President), Mahim Verma (Secretary), Anvish Verma (Joint Secretary), Prithvi Singh Negi (Treasurer) as their five office bearers on September 28, 2019.

However, Mahim who was appointed Secretary also acted as Joint Secretary during the same time through which he made several appointments during that tenure, including the trainer and physiotherapist of the U-19 team, manager of the senior men’s and women’s team and other managers of the junior teams.

Meanwhile, during the same time, Mahim took some big decisions as the Secretary which includes the appointment of BCCI media manager and assigning the Coordinator, Cricket Operations for the 2019-20 Vijay Hazare Trophy role to Rahil Valson.

It didn’t stop there at CAU as the appointment of Sumit Bisht and Ashish Jain also raised several eyebrows. The financial irregularities are part and parcel of almost every CAU’s appointment as the report suggested that only one member of the executive council dared to ask the questions on the whole fiasco but it didn’t take much time for him to join the bandwagon and become a sell-out.

Uttarakhand captain Jay Bista who earlier played for Mumbai and joined CAU in 2020, has already sent a letter to BCCI where he pointed out the financial insecurities, and non-payments for the last season and the Rs 100 Daily Allowance for the ongoing season. However, he has yet to receive a response back from the BCCI. However, sending the mail worked for Bisht as he received Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,700 which his team manager told were the daily allowanced dues

“I did not understand what he meant, because we had about 35 or 36 days of cricket and travel during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, so how could five thousand rupees be enough?” said Bista as per quoted by News9. “No state association gives that kind of daily allowance for so many days. It was alarming, because the BCCI pays the association, and the association pays us.

“When I spoke to the manager, he told me that they must have deducted money due to the pandemic. Then I called some of my cricketer friends from other state associations and they told me that they had received their daily allowances in full, and that too during the tournaments. And here we had not gotten paid for the 2020-21 season. Neither are we getting paid nor are we being given a clear picture. I found the absence of a reply from the BCCI pretty strange.

Bista further pointed out the financial conditions of the Uttarakhand players as none of them has an IPL contract while the delay and deduction in the daily allowance only make the case worse for them.

“My concern is the financial aspect, because not a single Uttarakhand player is playing in the IPL, which means that their income comes from domestic cricket only. And during the COVID scenario, particularly, we should get what we deserve. We have not gotten paid on time, and whatever we have received in terms of DA has been nothing. None of the Uttarakhand cricketers is earning very well, and the situation is not suitable for athletes,” he said.

He further revealed that the CAU accommodates the players in five-star hotels but didn’t provide them with the money for the food.

“The quality of food the state association provides is not up to standard, unfortunately. We stay in five-star hotels and have to pay for food from our own pockets. In that setup, one meal costs two thousand rupees. If the food provided, even basic Indian food, was up to the mark I would not have any issues. But here we are being given substandard food and not getting our DA and then we are left to order room service in five-star hotels.”

