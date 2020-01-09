Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: UAE VS NAM

upcoming
UAE UAE
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202011:30 IST

2nd ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

09 Jan, 202023:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Match 5: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Pune MCAS

11 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Finch Confident as Australia Head to India for One-Day Series

Australia have the goods to give Virat Kohli's men a run for their money, skipper Aaron Finch said Thursday as he departed for their three-match one-day series.

AFP |January 9, 2020, 9:44 AM IST
Finch Confident as Australia Head to India for One-Day Series

Australia have the goods to give Virat Kohli's men a run for their money, skipper Aaron Finch said Thursday as he departed for their three-match one-day series.

The two sides face each other in Mumbai on January 14 before heading to Rajkot and then Bangalore for what will be Australia's first one-day games since the World Cup in England last year.

Both sides made the semi-finals and Finch believes Australia is well-equipped to deal with India on home soil after upsetting them 3-2 there early last year.

"It just gives us confidence that our game plan in those conditions is good enough," he told cricket.com.au ahead of his departure.

"What can happen when you play in the sub-continent is you start to doubt your game plan because they're so dominant when they get on top.

"India or Pakistan... or Sri Lanka. They can make you start doubting yourself.

"Knowing that our game plan is good enough and knowing that our skills are good enough to beat India in India. That gives us a lot of confidence going there."

Regular coach Justin Langer is giving the tour a miss after an intense summer of Test cricket with the reins handed to his assistant Andrew McDonald.

McDonald has had a rapid rise. He was playing in the Twenty20 Big Bash four years ago before turning to coaching and being appointed Langer's right-hand man in October.

"He's got great credentials and he'll keep growing. He's got a really good opportunity," Langer told reporters this week.

"I said to him: 'we're not reinventing the wheel'. I won't ring him, I'll let him go.

"He said 'I might ring you'. He'll do a really good job."

Australia have radically overhauled their squad for the series with in-form batsman Marnus Labuschagne, fresh from an incredible Test summer against Pakistan and New Zealand, set to make his one-day international debut.

"We know that he's not going to be overawed by the occasion," Finch said of their new star.

Spinner Ashton Agar gets another chance 18 months after his last one-dayer and paceman Josh Hazlewood has been recalled after recovering from injury to once again partner Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

There was no room for high-profile players such as Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Lyon.

Australia squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Aaron FinchAndrew McDonaldIndia vs Australia 2020justin langer

Related stories

Labuschagne Attains Career-best Third Spot in Test Rankings, Kohli Continues to Lead
Cricketnext Staff | January 8, 2020, 2:54 PM IST

Labuschagne Attains Career-best Third Spot in Test Rankings, Kohli Continues to Lead

Justin Langer To Take Break From India Tour, Andrew McDonald Handed Coaching Duties
Cricketnext Staff | January 7, 2020, 9:16 AM IST

Justin Langer To Take Break From India Tour, Andrew McDonald Handed Coaching Duties

Thumb Injury Delays Nathan Lyon's BBL Return
Cricketnext Staff | January 8, 2020, 2:16 PM IST

Thumb Injury Delays Nathan Lyon's BBL Return

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

NAM v UAE
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Thu, 09 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 ODI | Sat, 11 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Pune MCAS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more