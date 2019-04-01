Finch Vaults up ODI Rankings Chart After Stunning Reversal in Form

Loading...
Finch couldn't buy a run over the last few months and had on multiple time been questioned about his place in the team. But, the 32-year-old sprung back to his best against Pakistan finishing the five-match series in Dubai with two centuries and two half-centuries. His 478 runs - second-most for an Australian in a bilateral campaign ever - saw him catapult 12 places on the charts to No.9, up from No.21, with 744 ranking points.
The Australian captain's scores this series read 116, 153, 90, 39 and 53 as his side claimed a famous 5-0 clean sweep over Pakistan. This comes on the back of a 3-2 win against India last month. Australia, who were looking down and out in the last year or so, have now won eight out of their last eight ODIs and will go into the World Cup in ominous touch.
The other big gainer from the series was fellow opener Usman Khawaja who has also enjoyed an excellent run of form recently. He scored 272 runs at an average of 54.4 in the five-match series an effort which helped him move five places to 19th position on the table
"This partnership's blossoming between Aaron and 'Uzzie' (Usman Khawaja) at the moment," coach Justin Langer said on the duo. "They (Finch and Khawaja) did it in the Test series as well (against Pakistan in October), they seem to jell really well. They're both pretty chilled out and I think they work really well together. I think it's a positive thing."
On the bowling front, Pat Cummins moved up one spot to a career-best sixth place after picking up 3/23 in the only game that he was part of.
First Published: April 1, 2019, 5:40 PM IST