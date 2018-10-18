Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

‘Find Me’ – Rishabh Pant Asks Social Media To Spot Him In Throwback Image, Rashid Obliges

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 18, 2018, 9:56 AM IST
‘Find Me’ – Rishabh Pant Asks Social Media To Spot Him In Throwback Image, Rashid Obliges

Image credit: AFP

Loading...
After Indian captain Virat Kohli gave us a throwback by sharing an image of his chubbier days on Monday, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has followed suite. The Delhi captain took to Twitter to share an image of himself on Wednesday from his younger days in a team photo and asked the Twitter universe to find him.

Although, it is pretty easy to spot the youngster courtesy of the chain!




Playing along, Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan took time out to crop out the young wicketkeeper from the image and replied to Pant’s tweet.




The recently turned 21-year-old has had a bright start to his Test career, having already scored two half-centuries and a century in his eight Tests so far. Pant’s showing in the long format, along with his reputation of being a devastating limited overs play in the domestic circuit, has earned him a call-up to India’s ODI squad for the five-match series against Windies.
captaindelhi captainOff The FieldRishabh Pant
First Published: October 18, 2018, 9:56 AM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...