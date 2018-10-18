‘Find Me’ – Rishabh Pant Asks Social Media To Spot Him In Throwback Image, Rashid Obliges

Loading...
Although, it is pretty easy to spot the youngster courtesy of the chain!
Find me??? pic.twitter.com/ZAQfMDaicY— Rishabh Pant (@RishabPant777) October 17, 2018
Playing along, Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan took time out to crop out the young wicketkeeper from the image and replied to Pant’s tweet.
🙈🙈🙈 yahi hai mera Bhai @RishabPant777 pic.twitter.com/b4rS7flva8— Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 17, 2018
The recently turned 21-year-old has had a bright start to his Test career, having already scored two half-centuries and a century in his eight Tests so far. Pant’s showing in the long format, along with his reputation of being a devastating limited overs play in the domestic circuit, has earned him a call-up to India’s ODI squad for the five-match series against Windies.
First Published: October 18, 2018, 9:56 AM IST