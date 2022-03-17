'Find Out From Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai': Former Pakistan Star Wants PCB to Seek Indian Curator's Help in Preparing Turning Tracks

Pakistan’s former Test pacer and acclaimed coach Aaqib Javed wants PCB to pick brains of Indian curators, who have been regularly preparing rank turners in their own backyard. Pakistan cricket team’s cricket board has been facing severe criticism for preparing docile wickets for the ongoing Test series with Australia which has seen batter’s piling on plenty of runs with bowlers getting no help.

The first Test in Rawalpindi resulted in a drab draw and after Pakistan suffered a batting collapse in their first innings in the second contest, Australia made a contest out of it before it ended in a draw as well.

“Why go anywhere else? I would say find out from the curators in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai etc how they prepare the turners on which Indian spinners dominate. I am surprised until now Pakistan has not been able to produce pure turning tracks, which will help our spinners," Aaqib said on a YouTube channel.

He insisted that Pakistan could only beat Australia through spin as the Pakistani pace bowlers were not as experienced as the visiting quickies.

The third and final Test of the series will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from March 21 and PCB has reportedly sought the help of former ICC Academy head curator Toby Lumsden to oversee the preparations for the final game.

A PCB official said he will also help the local curators understand the modern requirements for preparing pitches.

Lumsden, who has also been curator at the MCG, is presently supervising all the preparation work in Lahore where the pitch is expected to produce a result after the first two tests have been drawn.

Lumsden is not the first foreign curator to be hired by the PCB which has in the past also brought in other foreign curators during home series to help in preparing pitches.

A reliable source in the board said that PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja has been focusing a lot on improvement of pitches in Pakistan.

“He wants to also change and improve the process of preparing pitches and Lumsden might also be given a longer assignment to help train the local curators," he said.

