Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

3rd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202017:30 IST

1st T20I: BEL VS LUX

upcoming
BEL BEL
LUX LUX

Hobart

26 Apr, 202014:30 IST

Fine with Two England Teams Playing at the Same Time: Eoin Morgan

England's Test team led by Joe Root can face either West Indies or Pakistan in July while Morgan's limited overs side play Australia in the same month.

Cricketnext Staff |April 1, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
Fine with Two England Teams Playing at the Same Time: Eoin Morgan

England's limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan said that he is fine with two teams representing the country playing at the same time in separate venues if a compressed home season is to be held.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the cricket calendar has come to a standstill. While a number of international series have already been postponed, question marks hang over upcoming cricket series including the T20 World Cup that is scheduled to be held in October and November.

England's Test team led by Joe Root can face either West Indies or Pakistan in July while Morgan's limited overs side play Australia in the same month.

"I see every option being viable during this extraordinary time," Morgan told reporters in a conference call.

"Certainly I've never experienced anything like it and I don't think anyone else has. I think the serious nature of the situation economically and financially for the game is something that we have never come across."

"Certainly from a players' point of view, we want to do as much as we can to try and keep things going," Morgan added.

Morgan, who led England to their first ever World Cup win in 2019, however said that these are extraordinary times and the players would be ready to get behind any opportunity to play as much cricket as possible.

"I certainly am. But obviously times are still uncertain at the moment... Realistically we can't think about playing, when our first game will be, or how many we will play until the situation is downgraded from a pandemic," he said.

England cricketeoin morgan

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020

LUX v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more