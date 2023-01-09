'Finger Injury Kahi Bhi Ho Sakti Hai, Australia Ya Fir Pakistan'-Shadab Khan Replies to Disgruntled Pak Fan

Pakistan all rounder Shadab Khan is currently in Australia playing Big Bash League with Hobart Hurricanes even as his national team Pakistan is up against New Zealand in the three-match ODI series. Since Shadab had injured his finger while playing in Australia, he wasn’t picked for the series, but he gave an update to his fans through social media as far was his injury was concerned. It was here that a fan alleged that Shadab is playing in foreign country but wouldn’t bother to turn up for Pakistan.

Also Read: ‘We Have to Show Up And Play Competitive Cricket’-Dasun Shanaka

The all-rounder took note of the criticism and gave a befitting response. “Playing foreign leagues for money. Getting injured. Missing national team matches,” the disgruntled fan had said.

Replying to him, he said that the reason he was so good in the T20 World Cup in Australia recently was playing BBL firsthand. He also said that finger injury can happen anywhere in the world, adding that playing in new conditions will only help him grow.

“My performance in World Cup was good because I have played BBL in Australia. Playing in different conditions makes you better. I will always play for the national team when I am selected. May God bless you.

Also Read: Pat Cummins Exudes Confidence Ahead of India Tour, Says ‘No One Going There Blind’

“Finger injury can happen anytime. It does not matter if one is in Pakistan or Australia. A person gains experience and learns new things by playing in different conditions. My aim is to do well for Pakistan.”

Finger injury kabhi bhi ho sakti hai. Pratice mai ball kisi ko bhi lag sakti hai chahay woh Australia ho ya Pakistan. Naye experience aur different conditions mai khel ker insaan seekhta hi hai. Aim yehi hota hai ke seekh ker Pakistan ke liye acha se acha kerein.— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 8, 2023

Shadab has been exceptional for Pakistan in the recent years and was one of the key performers in the T20 World Cup played in Australia last year. Pakistan had finished as the runners-up, losing the finals against England. Shadab played seven matches in the tournament and scored 98 runs at a strike-rate of 168.96.

His 22-ball 52 against South Africa had played a huge role in keeping Pakistan alive in the tournament as they registered a handsome win against the opponent.

Shadab also finished as the joint-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan. He bagged 11 wickets at an economy of 6.34.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here