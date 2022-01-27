Fire Breaks Out in Karachi's National Stadium Ahead of PSL Opener, No Casualties

A fire broke out in Karachi’s National Stadium on Tuesday even as the preparations were underway for the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to Geo News, the stadium’s commentary box has been damaged by the fire. However, no casualties have been reported. The fire department was called to put out the fire.

The commentary box, normally located on the third floor of the Karachi Stadium, has been relocated to the ground floor due to biosecurity requirements for broadcasters and commentators.

As far as PSL is concerned, 15 matches are scheduled to be played in 12 days in Karachi. The first match will be played between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings on Thursday.

Considering the prevalent Covid situation, this time the matches are being conducted in bio-bubble.

Recently, there were reports of some players testing Covid positive. And therefore, PCB is taking all the measures to ensure the successful execution of Pakistan’s cricket gala event.

Islamabad United has won the title twice:

Talking about the history of the Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United has won the title twice. Apart from them, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators have claimed the title once each.

Islamabad United also holds the record of winning the most number of matches.

Babar Azam tops the list of the batsman amassing 2070 runs in PSL. No other batsman has been able to touch the figure of two thousand runs. Wahab Riaz, the left-arm fast bowler, on the other hand, has the most wickets with 94 scalps.

PCB President Rameez Raja said, “All international tournaments are taking place in the current situation because now there is more information and awareness about the pandemic."

The first leg of the tournament will begin today in Karachi, followed by matches in Lahore starting from February 10.

The playoffs and final are scheduled to be played in Lahore.

