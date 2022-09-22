First Season of Women's IPL to Start Early Next Year: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Tells State Associations

The first season of women’s IPL is expected to be held early in 2023, according to a report quoting a letter sent by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to its affiliated associations recently. There have been calls for replicating the success of men’s IPL which took off in 2008 and has witnessed a rapid growth that has put it in the list of world’s most valuable sports leagues.

Not to mention, IPL has become a stage from where top cricketing talents have emerged and represented the Indian men’s cricket team over the years. It’s expected that a tournament on the lines of IPL will promote women’s cricket too and help in churning out talented stars for the future.

“The BCCI is currently working on the much-awaited women’s IPL. We are expecting to start the first season early next year. More details will follow in the due course,” The Times of India quoted a letter sent by Ganguly to state associations on Tuesday – the day of the first T20I between India and Australia.

Australia (women’s Big Bash League) and England (Women’s Cricket Super League and The Hundred) already have professional cricket leagues for women.

Additionally, Ganguly also informed that the board is introducing a new U-15 tournament for girls from this season onwards which they hopes will open a path for them to play international cricket.

“We are glad to introduce a girls u-15 tournament from this season. Women’s cricket has seen phenomenal growth across the world and our national team has been performing well. This new tournament will create a pathway for our girls to play at the international level,” the letter said.

India’s home season has kicked off with the ongoing three-match T20I series against Australia following which they will host South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs.

They will then fly to Australia for the T20 World Cup and then return home to play hosts to Sri Lanka and New Zealand in what will be a busy season.

The women’s team will host Australia later on.

“The Indian cricketing season 2022-23 has started, and I’m happy to share with you that we’re going back to normalcy. You must be aware that this year, we’ll be having the usual full-fledged domestic season for all age groups and the games will be hosted all over the country. It’s really heartening to see the support that the BCCI has received from all its members over the past few years. I’m sure the pandemic is behind us, and we all now look forward to a certain future,” Ganguy said.

