'First Six Overs Felt Like Test Cricket': RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Claims Batting Got Easier Later in The Innings

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s wait for a maiden IPL trophy continues after they lost in the second qualifier of IPL 2022 to former champions Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad. Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night, RCB posted a below part 157/8 in 20 overs and RR chased down the target with easy to enter the final.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Unlike RCB, RR were off to an excellent start with their openers racking up 61 runs in five overs. RCB captain Faf du Plessis reckoned that for the first six overs, batting was a challenge with the ball moving so much so that it felt they were playing a Test match.

“When we walked off the field, we felt were a few short. It (batting) was challenging the first 3-4 overs, was movement. Felt 180 was a par score on that pitch,” Du Plessis said after the match.

He added, First six overs felt like Test cricket. Compared to the other wickets, this one was quicker off the new ball, and then it eased off later in the innings.”

Also Read: RR vs RCB Qualifier 2 Highlights

Du Plessis said he’s proud of the way the tram performed during the entire season and thanked RCB fans for their support throughout. “Great season for RCB. Really proud. My first season coming in and seeing how special the fans are everywhere we go. A big thank you to everyone coming out and supporting us,” he said.

While Du Plessis was disappointed but he praised a ‘really strong’ RR team that was simply much superior. Jos Buttler peeled off his fourth century of the season to drive what turned out to be a one-sided chase.

“Obviously disappointed tonight. Came up against a really strong Rajasthan team who probably deserve it more than us,” he said.

Du Plessis was all praise for RCB’s young talent

“Nice young talent in our squad, and obviously with a 3-year plan.. that’s what you try to maximise.. you get them raw at the beginning but they can turn into superstars. We’ve seen that Rajat, since he’s came in, has looked at home. A great future of Indian cricket,” he said.

He reserved special praise for the franchise’s fans though recalling the moment when the crowd at the venue for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians’ contest began chanting RCB.

“RCB RCB got chanted in that game (DC v MI). The guys got emotional. The support you get as a cricketer in India is remarkable. You can only be in awe of the support every franchise gets. Well done to everyone and thank you very much,” he signed off.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here