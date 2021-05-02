'First Time I Saw MS Dhoni Frustrated' - Shane Watson on CSK Dressing Room Atmosphere During IPL 2019 Final

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are the two most successful teams in IPL history having won the title eight times between them. The two franchises have developed quite a rivalry and delivered some memorable matches over the years. One such performance came in the final of IPL 2019 when Rohit Sharma’s men edged past MS Dhoni’s Yellow brigade by the barest of margins – a one-run win to win the trophy.

The sight of CSK allrounder Shane Watson batting with a bloodied knee became one of the lasting images from the season as the Aussie nearly took his team over the line. Having retired from all forms of cricket after last season, Watson has now thrown light on how that defeat took its toll on Dhoni back then.

“How the finals played out? We were able to get on top of them. That ball, oh Jesus… that was the first time I saw MS Dhoni show frustration in the change room, albeit it was only a tiny bit around that time,” Watson said on Star Sports.

“To be able to play any IPL final is huge, but playing against Mumbai Indians that year was big in IPL 2019. They had beaten us comprehensively in both games, and in the build-up to the final, we knew we had to play out of our skins really,” he added.

Watson played alongside Dhoni at CSK for three seasons – from 2018 to 2020. He made a memorable 80 off 59 in the 2019 final with eight fours and four sixes.

Currently, CSK is dominating the table at the throne with five out of seven victories in the bag so far. They will next face Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

