'First Time Standing Unaided': Chris Cairns Gives Update on His Rehabilitation - See Photos

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns is on the road to recovery following several live-threatening surgeries earlier this year. He is currently undergoing a rehabilitation process and getting better each day.

The former cricketer recently took to Twitter and shared a couple of images in which he could be seen standing ‘unaided’. He wrote, “Best day of rehab yet. First time using the hydrotherapy pool, first time standing unaided and to walk/float my way up the pool! Man! I’ve heard freedom is the oxygen of the soul….being able to swim and kick my legs today was the most free I’ve ever felt.”

Best day of rehab yet. First time using the hydrotherapy pool, first time standing unaided and to walk/float my way up the pool! Man! I’ve heard freedom is the oxygen of the soul….being able to swim and kick my legs today was the most free I’ve ever felt. 🙏 #justkeepswimming pic.twitter.com/xmjUFSRFb3— Chris Cairns (@chriscairns168) December 15, 2021

Cairns, who represented New Zealand in 62 Tests and 215 ODIs between 1989 and 2006, suffered an aortic dissection – a rare fatal heart condition – in August this year and was on life support. He underwent four open-heart surgeries. Unfortunately, he suffered a spinal stroke on the operating table and got paralysed waist down.

Visiting Fit to Manage to talk all things neuromuscular and improving my range of motion. As former Olympians Stu & Bron know a thing or two about pushing the boundaries. Encouraging I could feel the stretch in my hamstrings and calves, sent away with homework for the holidays.🙏 pic.twitter.com/cgdjxnclj2— Chris Cairns (@chriscairns168) December 14, 2021

Recently, he opened up on his condition and spoke about the chain the events.

“I remember dropping kids off at school that morning. But with an aortic dissection you are a functioning time bomb”, he said.

“The tear in your artery is leaking blood and your blood pressure drops. You are in a haze. I remember arriving at the emergency department, vomiting and then they took my blood pressure and rushed me through.

“They put me upside down to get blood flow down to the brain. Next thing I remember is waking up in Sydney nine days later not knowing what was going on”, Cairns further stated.

