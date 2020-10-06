First XI National T20 Cup: Shaheen Afridi Clinches Five Wickets For the Second Time as KP Outperform Sindh by 8 Wickets

Shaheen Afridi again created buzz after he picked five wickets against Sindh in a match of First XI National T20 Cup

Afridi has done it for the second time in the tournament. The fast bowler played a crucial role in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s eight-wicket win over Sindh.

The openers of Sindh, Sharjeel Khan gave his side a good start. Khan smashed 90 runs in 56 balls. During his 90-run knock, he made a 111-run partnership with Ahsan Ali, who made 42 runs. Sindh’s innings was going smooth and it was predicted that they would cross 200.

But, Afridi did not let this happen as he not only clinched the wickets of three batsmen of the top order but also made two Sindh players his victims in the death over.

Afridi just conceded 21 runs in four overs.

Sindh were 165 for three and it looked quite easy for them to cross the 200-mark. However, due to Afridi’s superb bowling performance, Sindh, which were moving towards 200, were stopped at 184.

It was because of Afridi’s efforts in bowling that Sindh got restricted under 200 as Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Hafeez were going at 11 and 14 per over.

When Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came to chase the target, they found no difficulty. Fakhar Zaman, who scored 61 runs in 41 balls, provided his team a strong foundation after his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan returned to the pavilion early.T

hen, Hafeez also contributed with the bat in team’s victory as he smashed 72 off 42. He hit four boundaries and four sixes in his innings. Finally, Iftikhar Ahmed powered his side to a win in the end, making 40 in 21 deliveries.

Both the wickets of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were picked by Anwar Ali, but he did not trouble their batsmen in any way with his bowling. In four overs, he was hit for 40 runs. On the other hand, Mir Hamza and Mohammad Asghar together conceded 79 runs.

The poor bowling performance led Sindh to their third loss in four games.