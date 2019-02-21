Fissures in BCCI on Sending Letter to ICC Urging Pakistan Ban from World Cup

Loading...
CricketNext has learnt that on the instructions of Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri has been asked to draft this letter addressed to the ICC chairman Shashank Manohar. However, news agency PTI is quoting an official saying no such note is being prepared, and further cautioned that the ICC is bound to reject the demand outright, if it is indeed made.
"There is absolutely no constitutional or contractual way this could happen. The ICC constitution allows members the right to participate in ICC events as long as they've qualified," a BCCI official said.
"In case India writes to ICC for Pakistan's removal, then we have to build consensus first to move a resolution at its Annual Board Meeting in April. We no longer enjoy majority in the ICC board right now. If this goes for floor Test we are certain to lose," the official added. "Not only that, serious doubts will emerge on our chances to host 2021 Champions Trophy and 2023 World Cup.”
A final decision on the future course of action will only be taken after legal clarity is obtained on the matter. The CoA is scheduled to meet on the issue in New Delhi on Friday.
A source confirmed to CricketNext on Thursday that this issue too may result in yet another flashpoint between Rai and his CoA colleague, former India women’s captain Diana Edulji, who is opposed to sending such a letter.
The CoA also needs to get advice from the sports ministry, Ministry of External Affairs and Home Ministry before they can go ahead and take such an extreme step, the source informed.
India are scheduled to clash with Pakistan in a group match on June 16 at Old Trafford. Some prominent Indian cricketers including Harbhajan Singh and Sourav Ganguly have called for India to boycott that game in protest of the attack.
Among current players, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and pacer Mohammed Shami have called for decisive action to deal with terror strikes carried out by Pakistan-based terror groups.
All ICC member boards are meant to be at a scheduling workshop from February 24-26.
(With PTI Inputs)
First Published: February 21, 2019, 10:59 AM IST