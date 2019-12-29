Fistfight at DDCA AGM, Justice Deepak Verma Appointed Ombudsman

The Delhi and District Cricket Associations (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was marred by exchange of blows.
Verma comes in place of Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed, only a day after the latter asked DDCA members to exercise restraint.
A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously "passed the resolutions and agendas" but sources in the controversy-plagued cricket body informed that the AGM had its share of drama.
Blows were exchanged and ruling group's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition's Maqsood Alam. Following Badar's suggestion, the proceedings at the AGM were video recorded.
"Honourable Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) was appointed as the new Ombudsman by the members," the DDCA release said.
A source said the AGM was "disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of Justice Badar was defeated by almost 75 percent" of the members.
"The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched," the source said.
Braving the chilling cold, members came in large numbers for the AGM, including former treasurer Narinder Batra and SP Bansal.
"There were five agendas for the meeting -- passing of annual accounts, appointment of statutory auditors, reappointment of retiring directors, adoption of new articles and appointment of Ombudsman," the release added.
The DDCA is also likely to appoint its new president soon.
