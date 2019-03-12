Fit-again Hardik Joins Mumbai Indians' Pre-tournament Camp

Loading...
Hardik was ruled out of the limited overs series against Australia as a precautionary measure and was subsequently replaced by Ravindra Jadeja in the 50-over squad.
"The seam bowling all-rounder along with his elder brother Krunal joined the Mumbai camp at the Reliance Corporate Park cricket ground in Ghansoli," a senior franchise official told PTI.
The official informed that Hardik did "strength endurance training" on Tuesday but refused to divulge any further information.
Hardik, who has played 11 Tests, 45 ODIs and 38 T20Is, had returned to action during the limited-overs series in New Zealand after being handed a provisional suspension for his sexist remarks on a TV chat show.
Hardik possibly would have played a few matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 had Baroda qualified for the Super League.
Apart from the Pandya brothers, the others joining the camp are off-spinner Jayant Yadav, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar, pacer Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Mitchell McClenaghan and wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan.
It was learnt that the squad will continue its training program at the New Mumbai facility over the weekend and are tentatively scheduled to move to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from March 17.
Led by Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 24 at the Wankhede stadium.
First Published: March 12, 2019, 11:43 PM IST