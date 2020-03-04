Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Match 8: SIN VS HK

live
SIN SIN
HK HK

Sylhet

04 Mar, 202012:00 IST

2nd ODI: SA VS AUS

upcoming
SA SA
AUS AUS

Bloemfontein

04 Mar, 202016:30 IST

1st T20I: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

04 Mar, 202019:00 IST

Match 9: NEP VS SIN

upcoming
NEP NEP
SIN SIN

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202008:00 IST

Fit-Again Hardik Pandya Smashes Whirlwind 105 off 39 Balls in DY Patil T20 Cup

The sensational performance of the all-rounder from Baroda was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

PTI |March 4, 2020, 10:03 AM IST
On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup here on Friday.

Hardik, who returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery, slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings as Reliance 1 posted 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.

Playing his second match post surgery, Pandya also claimed five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101 run win in their final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli.

The sensational performance of the all-rounder from Baroda was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Pandya has been on the road to recovery after going under the knife following a lower-back injury five months ago.

The 26-year-old, who missed out of the New Zealand tour, had started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK.

Earlier in the day, Western Railway chased down Canara Bank's 174-7 in just 13.1 overs to seal their quarter-final place.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

AUS v SA
Bloemfontein

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 04 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 9 T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

SIN v NEP
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more