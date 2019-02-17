Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Fit-again Shaw in Mumbai Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

PTI | Updated: February 17, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
Fit-again Shaw in Mumbai Squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

(Image: Cricket Australia)

Loading...
Mumbai: Young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw will be returning to competitive cricket after sustaining an ankle injury during a practice game in Australia prior to the Test series as he was Saturday included in Mumbai's squad for the upcoming Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced the 15- member squad for the domestic T20 tournament on its website after the senior selection committee, led by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar, met here to pick the team.

India international Ajinkya Rahane will lead the Mumbai team in the T20 tournament, which will be played in Indore from February 21 to 28.

Shaw had sustained the injury while fielding and subsequently missed the entire Australia Test series, which the visitors won.

It was India's maiden Test series win Down Under.

Subsequently, on his return to India, Shaw underwent a rehabilitation programme.

Other batting regulars Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Surya Kumar Yadav and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Aditya Tare have made it to the squad.

The bowling attack will be led by former India pacer Dhawal Kulkarni.

Mumbai, who flopped in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy, had won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic One-day tournament, earlier in the season.

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Surya Kumar Yadav, Akash Parkar, Eknath Kerkar, Dhurmil Matkar, Shams Mulani, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias.
Ajinkya Rahanemumbaiprithvi shawSyed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
First Published: February 17, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
FULL Ranking
Loading...