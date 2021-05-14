Fit and Available: Aakash Chopra Backs Shreyas Iyer to Lead DC Again

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Delhi Capitals naming the young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant as the leader of their squad. Delhi’s regular skipper Shreyas Iyer had to give IPL 2021 a miss due to a shoulder injury. Iyer injured his shoulder during the third One Day International of the three-match series between India and England in March 2021. The middle-order batsman is on a sabbatical from the game since then.

However, questions have been raised over Iyer’s potential return as DC’s captain asunder Pant, the team was experiencing a dream ride. Delhi was sitting at the top of the table before IPL 2021 was suspended for an indefinite time. They managed to emerge victorious in six of their eight games played, with two losses coming against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Seeing the wonderful captaincy by Pant, many fans were of the view that Delhi should continue with the 23-year-old as their skipper. However, former Indian batsman Aakash Chopra has some different views as he believes that the moment Iyer regains his fitness, he will lead the DC squad again. Chopra also feels that the inclusion of Iyer will bolster DC’s batting line-up and will make it more intimidating.

While responding to a fan’s question in his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator said, “Hundred percent man. There is no doubt in it. Fit and available, Shreyas Iyer walks in as a captain, bats at No.3. Then you can play Nortje alongside Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis.” He added that inclusion of Iyer will make Delhi team, sitting at number 1, stronger.

Iyer has played a major role in DC’s improvement in recent years. He led the franchise to its maiden IPL appearance in 2020.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here