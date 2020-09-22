CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to Interact with Virat Kohli and Other Fitness Influencers

Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, Rujuta Diwekar in addition to other fitness influencers will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 24.

Fit India Dialogue 2020: PM Modi to Interact with Virat Kohli and Other Fitness Influencers

To raise the importance of fitness and commemorate the central government’s ambitious Fit India Movement, on September 24, 2020, on the occasion of one year anniversary of the Fit India Movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with host celebrities and fitness influencers across the country, including the captain of the Indian men's cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli.

Apart from Virat Kohli, the online interaction will see celebrities like Milind Soman and fitness influencers like Rujuta Diwekar, share anecdotes and tips of their own fitness journey while drawing out guidance from the Prime Minister on his thoughts about fitness and good health, stated a PIB media release.

Virat Kohli is currently in the UAE with the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad taking part in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

"In times of Covid-19 pandemic, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. The dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects of fitness."

Envisioned by Prime Minister Modi as a people's movement, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation, the PIB media release added.

In the past year, since its launch, various events organised under the aegis of the  Fit India Movement have seen enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life and from across the country. The Fit India Freedom Run, Plog Run, Cyclothon, Fit India Week, Fit India School Certificate and various other programmes have seen combined organic participation of over 3.5 crore people, making it a true People's Movement.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches