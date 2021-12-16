Five Big Bash Games Moved Out of Perth Due to Covid-19 Protocols

The five big bash games that were to be held in Perth will be moved out of the venue owing to strict Covid-19 protocols in place in Western Australia. The nation has seen a surge in the cases especially in the state of New South Wales which forced Western Australia to put a restriction for the incoming passengers which means that the fixtures scheduled in Perth cannot go forward. Anyone entering the state via NSW or Victoria has been deemed “extreme risk” by the Western Australian government, whereas the borders will be completely shut for New South Wales from December 18 onwards.

As of now, Perth Scorchers’ encounter against Hobart Hurricanes which was scheduled to be played at Optus Stadium on Monday (December 20), has been shifted to Blundstone Arena; the games against Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars on December 26 and December 30 respectively will now be played at Marvel Stadium, whereas the status of the encounters against Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers on January 5 and January 6 respectively is yet to be confirmed.

Here’s the updated fixture for the @ScorchersBBL ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jnTWaAZJbj— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 16, 2021

Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia’s General Manager of Big Bash Leagues, said “We understand this is a disappointing decision for the Scorchers’ passionate fanbase, but in the current environment we want to provide certainty for members, fans, players, match officials, and staff. While our preference was to play these matches in Perth, this was simply not possible under the current arrangements when all factors are taken into account.”

“Our thanks go to the Scorchers for their understanding in these difficult circumstances. We are also grateful to all other affected Clubs, partners, broadcasters, and venues for their ongoing flexibility as we navigate our way through the season,” he added.

