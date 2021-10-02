Five Expensive Players Who Might Get Unsold in IPL 2022 Mega Players' Auction

With the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) nearing its business end, it’s safe to say there have been several big players who had a disappointing outing in the marquee event. And, those disappointing performers include several foreign stars, to acquire whose services IPL teams were involved in a bidding war in the players’ auction that took place earlier. As we are all aware that the IPL players mega auction are once again set to take place next year, there could be several players who might get unsold due to their below-par performance in IPL 2021 and high price tag.

Here’s a look at five players who might go unsold:

Dan Christian

On the back of a terrific outing in the Big Bash League, Australian all-rounder Dan Christian started a bidding war in players’ auctions and eventually, he was brought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for 4.80 cores. However, the seam-bowling all-rounder failed in justifying his price tag and managed to score just four runs while picking one wicket in five games he played so far RCB. Going by his performance, it’s safe to say that RCB will release him next year and he could go unsold next year.

Riley Meredith

Riley Meredith was another Australian cricketer who turned several heads after he was bought for 8 crores by Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the auction. When PBKS bought him, they expected him to lead their bowling attack and he has failed miserably at his job. So far, he has managed to pick just four wickets for Punjab in five games he played this season.

Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat was bought for 3 crores in the IPL auction. And while his price tag was not that high, it could go even lower in next year’s auction. In IPL 2021, he has picked just four wickets in five games and has lost his spot in Rajasthan Royals’ playing XI.

Tom Curran

Tom Curran was bought by Delhi Capitals (DC) for a whopping price of 5.25 crores. He has played just two games for DC this season and have picked just one wicket and scored 21 runs. While no one can predict how he will fare in IPL 2022 auction, it’s safe to say 5.25 crores for 1 one wicket and 21 runs are not a favourable bargain for the Delhi based team.

Jhye Richardson

Jhye Richardson is another Australia who attracted several IPL teams in the auction. He was eventually bought for a jaw-dropping price of 14 crores by the Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, it might not be the case in the next auction as he has managed to pick just three wickets for PBKS in as many games this season.

