Five Female Candidates Apply for India Women's Team's Head Coach Job

- Match 23 - 28 Apr, 2021Match Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
HYD
CHE173/3(18.3) RR 9.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, 2021Match Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
DEL170/4(20.0) RR 8.5
Bangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 32 - 5 May, WedUp Next
RR
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 33 - 6 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
PBKS
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd Test - 7 May, FriUp Next
ZIM
PAK
13:00 IST - Harare
- Match 34 - 7 May, FriUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 35 - 8 May, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Match 36 - 8 May, SatUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 37 - 9 May, SunUp Next
CSK
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 38 - 9 May, SunUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 39 - 10 May, MonUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 40 - 11 May, TueUp Next
DC
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 41 - 12 May, WedUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 44 - 14 May, FriUp Next
RCB
DC
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 45 - 15 May, SatUp Next
KKR
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 46 - 16 May, SunUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 47 - 16 May, SunUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 48 - 17 May, MonUp Next
DC
SRH
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 49 - 18 May, TueUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- 1st ODI - 19 May, WedUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 50 - 19 May, WedUp Next
SRH
PBKS
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 51 - 20 May, ThuUp Next
RCB
MI
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- 2nd ODI - 21 May, FriUp Next
NED
SCO
15:30 IST - Rotterdam
- Match 52 - 21 May, FriUp Next
KKR
SRH
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 53 - 21 May, FriUp Next
DC
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 54 - 22 May, SatUp Next
PBKS
RR
19:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 55 - 23 May, SunUp Next
MI
DC
15:30 IST - Kolkata
- Match 56 - 23 May, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
19:30 IST - Kolkata
- Qualifier 1 - 25 May, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Eliminator - 26 May, WedUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Qualifier 2 - 28 May, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- Final - 30 May, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 9 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Five Female Candidates Apply for India Women's Team's Head Coach Job
Among the female candidates, Kala was chief of the selection committee which unearthed stars like Shafali Verma
- PTI
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 6:09 PM IST
Former chief selector Hemlata Kala is among five female candidates who have applied to become the Indian women’s team’s head coach, a position that has been held by men since 2017.
Mamatha Maben, Jaya Sharma, Suman Sharma and Nooshin Al Khadeer are the others who have presented their candidature for the job.
Among the men, incumbent W V Raman has reapplied after his term ended with the home series loss to South Africa in March.
Former coaches of the team, Ramesh Powar and Tushar Arothe, have also thrown their hat into the ring. Both Powar and Arothe were forced to leave in acrimonious circumstances after developing differences with senior players.
The Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee is supposed to pick the head coach after the application deadline ended on April 26.
The women’s selection committee, headed by Neetu David, are inclined towards a female head coach for the national team, which has a lot of work to do before the ODI World Cup in New Zealand early next year.
“We are yet to hear from the BCCI on the interview date (of candidates). When we get down to that, we will pick the best person for the job whether male or female,” World Cup-winner Lal told PTI.
Purnima Rau was the last female head coach of the Indian team until she was removed in April 2017.
Arothe took over from her and took the team to the ODI World Cup final later that year. Powar replaced him before making an exit in controversial circumstances when veteran Mithali Raj accused him of trying to destroy her career.
Raman took over from Powar and took the team to the T20 World Cup final in 2020.
Among the female candidates, Kala was chief of the selection committee which unearthed stars like Shafali Verma and recently worked with the UP senior team as head coach.
Suman has worked as an assistant coach with the Indian team and was also involved with the Women’s T20 Challenge alongside Maben who has also coached Bangladesh and China.
Nooshin also has substantial coaching experience.
“I have been tracking women’s cricket in the country since my playing days. Coaching Railways and now UP has also helped me learn a lot more about the game.
“I also gained a lot of knowledge during my tenure as selector and therefore I feel ready to step into the head coach role,” said former India international Kala.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking