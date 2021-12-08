'Five-for on Captaincy Debut': Twitter Hails Pat Cummins' Fiery Spell Against England at Gabba on Day 1

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the Australian fast bowlers stole the show on the first day of the Ashes 2021-22. The trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins ran through England’s nervous-looking batting line-up, bundling them out for 147 within the first two sessions.

England went off to a horrible start after opting to bat first on an overcast day. The visitors received a major blow off the very first ball after Mitchell Starc knocked over Rory Burns for a duck. That was just the beginning of England’s collapse as they were reduced to 11 for 3 in no time.

Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test, Day 1

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler showed a bit of resilience and stitched a 52-run stand with Ollie Pope for the sixth wicket in the post-lunch session. However, the Aussies bounced back soon with Pat Cummins bagging a five-wicket haul. Starc and Hazlewood picked 2 wickets apiece while Cameron Green chipped in and got his first Test scalp.

People on social media praised the Australian captain for wreaking havoc at the Gabba – the venue where they lost a Test after 30 years, earlier in January. Here are some of the reactions:

Terrific start for the Aussies & the skipper @patcummins30 with his 5 fa. Eng are still in the game if they can knock over Australia for less than 285. Plenty in the pitch. Robinson the key to England taking early wickets @FoxCricket ! One feels Eng needs Aust 4 down tonight.— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) December 8, 2021

Would wish for Starc to have a great Ashes purely for the work he did with the women’s team behind the scenes during their last international assignment. #BetterTogether #AshesP.s. Headband?!— Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) December 8, 2021

England all OUT ❌ Dark clouds cover the Gabba as the players head in for teaWatch Day 1 #Ashes on Kayo Sports: https://t.co/G9a4nhpgGUBlog: https://t.co/7Jcy85b7CTMatch Centre: https://t.co/ABfXqnYIa3 pic.twitter.com/Dt61qoqLBP — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 8, 2021

A day of firsts in the 1st Test - Carey’s 1st test & catch. Starc with wicket 1st ball. Green with his 1st test wicket. Cummin’s with 1st 5fa v Eng. (not a 1st but 2 great snares by Hazlewood too). #Ashes https://t.co/Xp2IqaVBPC— Mel Jones (@meljones_33) December 8, 2021

Pat Cummins First Aussie Fast bowling captain to take a 5 wkt haul on debut 5/38Good bowling changesGreat catching especially big Josh#Ashes pic.twitter.com/lRUIiUbdFc— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) December 8, 2021

Pat Cummins becomes the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an #Ashes Test since Bob Willis in 1982 pic.twitter.com/pF0F1PYnGj— ICC (@ICC) December 8, 2021

Two Pakistan fast bowlers taking 40+ wickets in a Test calendar year2021: Shaheen Afridi & Hasan Ali2002: Shoaib Akhtar & Waqar Younis1994: Wasim Akram & Waqar Younis1990: Wasim Akram & Waqar Younis — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 8, 2021

A bowling captain has picked up a 5 for on captaincy debut! Well done @patcummins30 ✅ #Ashes— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) December 8, 2021

ALSO READ | Ashes 2021-22: Mitchel Starc Cleans Up Rory Burns With a Stunning Delivery Off the First Ball - WATCH

England are currently going through a tough phase in the Test cricket. Under Root’s captaincy, they lost the away series to India 1-3 in February-March this year, which was followed by a 0-1 home loss to New Zealand in the two-Test series. India again took the upper hand in the five-Test series in England following the World Test Championship final where they are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

The fifth and final Test had to be postponed because of the bio-bubble breach in the Indian camp.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here