CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Five-for on Captaincy Debut': Twitter Hails Pat Cummins' Fiery Spell Against England at Gabba on Day 1
3-MIN READ

'Five-for on Captaincy Debut': Twitter Hails Pat Cummins' Fiery Spell Against England at Gabba on Day 1

Twitter Hails Pat Cummins For His Fiery Spell

Twitter Hails Pat Cummins For His Fiery Spell

People on social media praised Australia captain Pat Cummins for wreaking havoc at the Gabba. He registered the figures of 5/38 as England were bowled out for 147.

Cricketnext Staff

Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, the Australian fast bowlers stole the show on the first day of the Ashes 2021-22. The trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins ran through England’s nervous-looking batting line-up, bundling them out for 147 within the first two sessions.

England went off to a horrible start after opting to bat first on an overcast day. The visitors received a major blow off the very first ball after Mitchell Starc knocked over Rory Burns for a duck. That was just the beginning of England’s collapse as they were reduced to 11 for 3 in no time.

Australia vs England, Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test, Day 1

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler showed a bit of resilience and stitched a 52-run stand with Ollie Pope for the sixth wicket in the post-lunch session. However, the Aussies bounced back soon with Pat Cummins bagging a five-wicket haul. Starc and Hazlewood picked 2 wickets apiece while Cameron Green chipped in and got his first Test scalp.

RELATED NEWS

People on social media praised the Australian captain for wreaking havoc at the Gabba – the venue where they lost a Test after 30 years, earlier in January. Here are some of the reactions:

ALSO READ | Ashes 2021-22: Mitchel Starc Cleans Up Rory Burns With a Stunning Delivery Off the First Ball - WATCH

England are currently going through a tough phase in the Test cricket. Under Root’s captaincy, they lost the away series to India 1-3 in February-March this year, which was followed by a 0-1 home loss to New Zealand in the two-Test series. India again took the upper hand in the five-Test series in England following the World Test Championship final where they are leading the five-Test series 2-1.

The fifth and final Test had to be postponed because of the bio-bubble breach in the Indian camp.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Cricketnext Staff A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over the globe. Follow @cricketnext
Tags
first published:December 08, 2021, 10:45 IST