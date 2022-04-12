'Five Games, Five Failure'-Ruturaj Gaikwad Flop Show Leaves CSK Fans Fuming

Ruturaj Gaikwad is struggling for runs this season. Last year he was the top scorer of the tournament, sealing the Orange Cap for himself. This year, however, he looks a pale shadow of his former self. The right-handed opener from Pune has managed to score just two runs from first three matches of Chennai Super Kings, including being out for a duck against Lucknow Super Giants. His last two scores are as follows: 16 and 17 which means he got some starts, but then he just couldn’t capitalise on them.

Against RCB, he looked set for a big one and was almost outscoring his partner Robin Uthappa. In the end, however, he perished.

Twitter soon erupted as they have had enough of his poor run. A lot was expected of Gaikwad, but then he faltered with the bat and that is only adding to the team’s poor run. Let’s not forget that CSK are yet to win a match in IPL 2022.

Ruturaj Gaikwad batting performance :In UAE In India pic.twitter.com/EiYm2HhxoF — A K i B (@akibaliii) April 9, 2022

Feel sad for Ruturaj. Guy won orange cap last season and looks totally off this season.— ANSHUMAN (@AvengerReturns) April 12, 2022

5 games and 5 failure for Ruturaj Gaikwad. It’s really sad to see this youngster like this. Well bowled Josh Hazlewood. pic.twitter.com/LxpyP2c5O1 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) April 12, 2022

Ruturaj Gaikwad now has been dismissed inside the powerplay in each of the 5 games in this IPL season. (Stats from cricbuzz)— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) April 12, 2022

Just 1 fluke season for RUTURAJ GAIKWAD and CSK bots started hyping him as if he’s some ROHIT SHARMA .#RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/Iz3sMyKkUX— FINISHED (@CRICOSOME) April 12, 2022

CSK fans thinking about last year’s Ruturaj pic.twitter.com/lNTVYP4Wwn— ComeOn Cricket (@ComeOnCricket) April 12, 2022

Talking about Gaikwad, Jadeja had assured that the management will back him and try to give him the confidence to come good in the upcoming matches.

“We need to give him confidence, we need to back him, we all know that he’s a very good player. We’ll definitely back him and I am sure that he’ll come good," Jadeja said.

