Five Instances where Racism Silently Reared its Head on a Cricket Field

Two Indian cricketers Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially taunted on Day 3 of the SCG Test and with this instance, the game of cricket was once again marred by Racism. Here are some of the past instances where racism silently reared its head on a cricket field.

The Monkeygate: Well, everybody knows about it, isn't it? But for our young cricket fans, let us recount what happened interestingly at SCG, but in 2008. The Australians claimed that Indian off spinner Harbhajan Singh had called Australian all-rounder Andre Symmonds a 'monkey.' The Aussies felt it was racial as Symmonds belonged to a different ethnic origin. The match referee Mike Proctor was convinced too and Bhajji was banned for three Tests. Later India protested the decision vehemently in a much-publicised hearing. The offie was penalised 50 percent of his match fees but went onto play for India in the aftermath of the incident. On the other hand, Symmonds' career spiraled out of control and he retired four years later.

Moeen 'Osama' Ali: England spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali was called 'Osama' by an unknown Australian cricketer during 2015 Ashes. Some of his colleagues were so enraged that they wanted to report the incident but they stopped short on Ali's insistence. Although the incident happened in 2015, Ali revealed this in his book three years later.

Sarfaraz Abuses Phehlukwayo: Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman and then captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught ON-AIR racially abusing South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo in an ODI match in January 2019. He promptly received a four-match ban in the aftermath. “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What have you got her to say for you today?” he was caught saying on the stump mic.

'Black C***': Darren Lehmann made several mistakes during his long career but this mistake will always go down in the cricketing anal as his worst. During an ODI match in Sri Lanka in 2003, Lehmann was dismissed run out. As he walked back to the pavillion, he let loose some racially charged expletives. Sri Lankan fielders heard it but never made an official complaint but ICC stepped in anyway and Lehmann was banned for five games.

Jofra Archer Faces Racial Brunt in Kiwiland: In 2019, England's latest pace sensation was targeted on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand-- a country which is considered so peaceful that its cricket team would win the best-behaved award every year. But that's what Archer thought and realised how wrong he was until the spectator was banned from all domestic and international fixtures in New Zealand until 2022.