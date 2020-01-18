Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

60/2 (18.0)

South Africa trail by 439 runs
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 41, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 18 January, 2020

1ST INN

Melbourne Stars *

34/3 (7.3)

Melbourne Stars
v/s
Perth Scorchers
Perth Scorchers

Toss won by Melbourne Stars (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Bengaluru

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Five Members of Bangladesh Coaching Staff Withdraw from Pakistan Tour

After wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, five members of the Bangladesh coaching staff will not be travelling with the team for the first leg of the Pakistan tour later this month.

IANS |January 18, 2020, 10:20 AM IST
Five Members of Bangladesh Coaching Staff Withdraw from Pakistan Tour

After wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, five members of the Bangladesh coaching staff will not be travelling with the team for the first leg of the Pakistan tour later this month.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said that Neil McKenzie, the white-ball batting coach, is among those who have withdrawn alongside fielding coach Ryan Cook, reports ESPNcricinfo.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori, who is contracted to BCB as spin consultant, has also not been called up for such a short series. Team analyst Shrinivaas Chandrasekaran was not considered on account of being an Indian citizen.

"(Strength and conditioning coach) Mario (Villavarayan) broke his hand recently while team analyst (Chandrasekaran) will be working with the team over Skype. McKenzie and fielding coach (Cook) will also not be going, while we haven't yet confirmed on our new bowling coach," Akram said.

This means that head coach Russell Domingo will have physio Julian Calefato among the regular staff while Sohel Islam (fielding coach) and Tushar Kanti Howlader (strength and conditioning coach) will act as support.

Bangladesh are set to play three T20Is, two Tests and an ODI in Pakistan between January and April. The T20I series will be played from January 24-27, followed by the first Test from February 7 to 11.

Bangladesh will then return to Pakistan in April for the one off ODI which will be played on April 3 and the second Test from April 5-9.

bangladeshDan VettoriNeil McKenziePakistan vs Bangladesh 2020

Related stories

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim Declines to Visit Pakistan
Cricketnext Staff | January 16, 2020, 8:12 PM IST

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim Declines to Visit Pakistan

Pakistan Recall Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik For Bangladesh T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | January 16, 2020, 3:50 PM IST

Pakistan Recall Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik For Bangladesh T20Is

Russell Domingo Wants Bangladesh to Follow India Template in Tests
Cricketnext Staff | January 16, 2020, 11:38 AM IST

Russell Domingo Wants Bangladesh to Follow India Template in Tests

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Bengaluru All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more