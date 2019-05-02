Five Overs, Best of Three Series – ABD Proposes ‘Fives’

Loading...
The relentless rain saw the home side’s encounter against Rajasthan Royals being condensed to a five-over-per-side affair, which eventually had to be abandoned due to another rain interference during the visitors’ run-chase.
“The structure of the tournament would remain exactly the same as, say, the IPL except that each fixture would feature a squad of 15 players contesting a best-of-three series of ‘Fives’, rather than playing a single 20/20 match,” de Villiers wrote.
The 35-year-old believed that such a scenario will see sides not gaining a massive advantage due to the toss going in their favour as the option to field or bat first would be with the other side in the second fixture.
“Possible advantages include sustained excitement with each batsman trying to hit every ball out of the park, the chance for supporters to see every member of the squad in action and a significant reduction of any advantage in winning the toss.
“If Team A won the toss, they would decide whether to bat or bowl first in the opening five-overs-per-side match; each side could then shuffle their line-up for Match 2, and Team B would automatically have the right to choose whether to bat or bowl.
“If the next fixture was level at 1-1 after two games, a new toss would be held before what would be the deciding third match, with five overs per side.”
de Villiers was confident that fans will be intrigued by such a format and maintain curiosity through the entire set of fixtures.
“It could be fun. Perhaps, someday soon, one of the national cricket bodies will find time on the calendar and put something together, copyright reserved!
“If, as and when “Fives’ cricket is launched, one thing is guaranteed – the Chinnaswamy Stadium will be packed and buzzing.”
First Published: May 2, 2019, 7:13 PM IST