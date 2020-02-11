Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Five Players Including Akash Singh, Ravi Bishnoi Sanctioned for U-19 WC Final Fracas

Five players - three from Bangladesh and two from India - have been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after an altercation following the Under-19 World Cup final.

IANS |February 11, 2020, 9:38 AM IST
Potchefstroom: Five players - three from Bangladesh and two from India - have been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after an altercation following the Under-19 World Cup final.

After Bangladesh won the final beating the Priyam Garg-led side by three wickets (via DLS) at the Senwes Park on Sunday, the players of the two teams were seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field, leaving a Bangladeshi flag damaged in the process.

Bangladesh chased down a revised target of 170 to win from 46 overs, after India were bowled out for 177.

The Bangladesh players who have been found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct are Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan. They all have been handed six demerit points and found guilty of a level three breach of the ICC code of conduct, said ICC in a media release.

India's Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi have also been given five demerit points for the post-match incidents.

Bishnoi, the tournament's leading wicket-taker, was handed a further two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das.

"We were easy. We think its part and parcel of the game -- you win some and you lose some," India captain Priyam had said at the post-match press conference. "But their reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn't have happened. But it's okay."

Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, on his part, had said he was "sorry" for his team's behaviour.

"What happened, it should not (have) happened," Akbar said.

"I don't know what exactly happened. I didn't ask what was going on. But, you know, in the final, emotion can come out, and sometimes the boys were getting pumped, and emotions were coming through. As a youngster, it shouldn't happen. In any position, in any manner, we have to show the respect to the opponent, we should have respect for the game.

"Cricket is known for being a gentleman's game. So I'll say, I'll be sorry for my team," he added.

The suspension points will be applied to the forthcoming international matches the players are most likely to participate in at either senior or Under-19 level.

akash singhrakibul hassanravi bishnoiShamim HossainTowhid Hridoyu19 world cupworld cup

