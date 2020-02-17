Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Five Players to Watch Out For in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020

As the teams are limbering up for the prestigious ICC Women's T20 World Cup, the onus will be on star players to deliver for their nations and bring the trophy home. In contention are 10 teams who will battle it out for big prize, starting February 21.

Cricketnext Staff |February 17, 2020, 6:19 PM IST
Let’s take a look at some of the players who could play a vital role in their team’s journey in the World Cup:

Shafali Verma

(image: BCCI) (image: BCCI)

All eyes will be on this teenage sensation from Rohtak, who has added to the firepower in India’s batting. She could be a game-changer for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side who had been looking for an explosive batsman for a long time. She has already proved her worth top of the order with a couple of fifties in 14 T20Is. To top it all she has a strike rate of 140.86, which is perhaps the best in the team. Her form has been decent as in the recently concluded series she struck a blistering 49 against Australia. If she fires, she could be unstoppable.

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana

Undoubtedly the most solid player in the batting line up, Madhana has been given the role of not only giving a good start to the side, but also of the finishing the innings well. She had an exceptional run in the T20I tri-series against Australia and England, and managed to score two half-centuries as well. If India are to go far in the tournament, Mandhana needs to fire.

Ellyse Perry

(Image: Twitter/@ICC) (Image: Twitter/@ICC)

There is not a better player than Perry, around the world. She scores tons of runs and takes wickets upfront. Perry is also a livewire in the field. In 116 T20Is she has 113 wickets and 1192 runs. She ups her game in pressure situations and might just take the Aussies to the trophy once again. It wouldn’t be wrong to call her the ‘Most Valuable Player’ of this Australian side.

Danielle Wyatt

(Twitter/ ICC) (Twitter/ ICC)

Wyatt has established herself as one of the most attacking batsmen in women’s T20s. She scored a splendid 466 runs at an average of 42.36 in the 2019 edition of KIA Super League. In the format she has two tons to her name. Apart from that, she is a handy off-spinner too, who can get wickets at crucial junctures. Although her recent form with the bat hasn’t been exceptional, she is still good enough to create problems for the opposition.

Sophie Devine

(Image: ICC) (Image: ICC)

In her last four innings in T20Is, Devine has scored three fifties and a ton, to go with five wickets. Her performances for White Ferns has been nothing short of exceptional, and her presence in the team makes New Zealand, one of the contenders for winning the World Cup. She would hope to continue with her good form and lead the side to the World Cup triumph.

