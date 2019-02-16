Five Players Who Made an Impression for India A Against England Lions

Loading...
The team had also put in a dominant showing during the one-day series held before, winning the five-match series 4-1.
A player who is part of India A setup in any format is usually in the reckoning for the national team, with many using their form in such games to stake a claim for the India squad and this series was no different.
Here are five players who made a positive impression during the series.
Priyank Panchal – Panchal has been a key batsman for Gujarat at the top of the order and he continued his form in the unofficial Tests against the Lions, ending the series as the highest run-getter (256) with one half-century and one century.
The first four-day match that ended in a draw saw him score 206 while he scored a half-century in India’s winning effort in the second match.
Panchal has scored runs aplenty in the Ranji Trophy for the last two seasons and he will hope that his good showing against the Lions can eventually get him in the reckoning for an India call-up.
Mayank Markande – The 21-year old leg spinner put in a good showing in both the one-day and unofficial Test series, taking five wickets in the limited-overs games and also snaring the same number of wickets in the four-day games.
He was instrumental to India emerging victorious in the second four-day game, running through the lower order and ending the second innings with figures of 5-21 after skipper KL Rahul had enforced the follow-on.
Markande had shown glimpses of his potential with the Mumbai Indians during the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is a part of India’s T20I squad for the series against Australia at home.
Rahul Chahar – Another emerging spinner who impressed during the one-day series was Chahar. The younger brother of Deepak Chahar also played two matches during the series and took five wickets.
Chahar – who like Markande represents the Mumbai Indians in the IPL – hasn’t played a lot of first-class cricket but his figures look promising. In 22 List A games, he has taken 38 wickets.
The fact that he showed plenty of promise during this tour bodes well for his future prospects, especially given how much India rely on finger spinners in limited overs cricket.
Ajinkya Rahane – Rahane hasn’t been a part of the scheme of things as far as limited-overs cricket is concerned for India during recent times, but he showed during this series that he can still be relied on to deliver the goods in a 50-over game when needed.
Rahane played in three of the five one-dayers against the Lions and ended the series as the highest run scorer with for the home team with 150 runs, scoring two half-centuries in the process.
He finished only six runs behind top scorer Sam Billings despite playing two games less and the latter notching up a century.
Navdeep Saini – The 26-year old pacer ended the two-match unofficial Test series as the highest wicket-taker, getting a total of nine wickets.
He ended the first innings of the first four-day match with impressive figures of 5/79 and also played an integral part in India winning the series. After the home team had been dismissed for 392, Saini took 3 wickets as India were able to enforce the follow-on.
Saini also played two of the one-day games where he took as many wickets.
Ajinkya RahaneEngland lionsindia aindia a vs england lionsMayank Markendenavdeep sainipriyank panchalRahul Chaharranji trophy
First Published: February 16, 2019, 8:15 AM IST