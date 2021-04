Five Proteas Women Cricketers Stuck in Bangladesh due to Covid-19

Five members of South African women’s team have got stuck in Bangladesh after they have been tested positive for Covid-19, said the officials on Tuesday.

Bangladesh imposed a ban on international flights taking into consideration the drastic rise in Covid-19 cases. However, seventeen players of the South Africa Emerging team left early on Monday.

The remaining five have been put into isolation as stated by Shafiul Alam Nadel of Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“All members of the South African team have Covid-19 test samples before their departure from Sylhet. Five of them tested positive,” said Himangshu Lal Roy, Deputy Director of Osmani Medical College.

The team’s fifth match was scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Sylhet. However, due to the flight ban the team had to cut short their tour. The five players will be tested again and if the results are negative they will be sent back home, said Nadel.

According to the reports of AFP, the ones left behind are Matshipi Marcia Letsoalo (team manager) along with four players namely Sinalo Jafta, Leah Jones, Nobulumko Baneti, and Robyn Searle.

