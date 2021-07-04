Five Sri Lankan Players Dropped Out of Limited-overs Series Against India, Here is Why

Ahead of the limited-overs series between India and Sri Lanka, while the Indian cricket team is completing their quarantine period, the host side is facing some internal conflicts. Reportedly, five Sri Lankan cricketers have been left out of the residential camps. And they have not joined the team in the bio-bubble, which is in place in Colombo and Dambulla for the series against India.

These five cricketers include Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Ashen Bandara. While speaking to CricTracker, Sri Lankan Cricket CEO Ashley de Silva revealed that all the five cricketers were asked to sign an agreementuntil the national contract issue is not resolved. He informed that for an Indian tour, having a contract is compulsory. Despite being a part of the squad of 24 members, who have been offered national contracts, they didn’t sign. Silva informed that signing of the contract was mandatory before they entered the bio-bubble. But the players were reluctant to sign, therefore, they will not join the team in the residential camps.

Silva further said that if these players sign the contract before the training commences for the series against India, they will still be considered by the selectors.

India is slated to play a limited-overs series having 3 ODIS and a same number of T20 internationals against the host. The Indian team has resided with a young squad for this tour. As Shikhar Dhawan is doing his debut as a captain for the Indian cricket team, theywill be coached by veteran cricketer Rahul Dravid. A total of 5 cricketers including Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Chetan Sakariya, Krishnappa Gowtham, and Varun Chakravarthy have got their maiden call-ups for team India.

The series will begin on July 13 when the first ODI will take place. The second and third ODI matches will be held on July 16 and July 18, respectively. July 21, 23 and25 have been dedicated to playing three T20 internationals. All the 6 matches will be played in Colombo.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here