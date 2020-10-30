CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Five Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Melted Hearts With Their Gestures During Cricket Matches

Like many Indians, Anushka too is a cricket fan and often watches Virat’s matches live at the cricket stadiums

Five Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Melted Hearts With Their Gestures During Cricket Matches

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are considered to be the power couple of India. Like many Indians, Anushka too is a cricket fan and often watches Virat’s matches live at the cricket stadiums.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE |  IPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

There have been many instances of the couple conversing with each other through adorable gestures during the matches. Let us look back at all the times when the couple won hearts by their display of affection in cricket stadiums.

View this post on Instagram

#anushkasharma groovy too just like hubby #ViratKohli

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja Blitzkrieg Sees CSK Beat KKR & Send MI into Play-offs

· The most recent incident is when Anushka was in the stands and Virat gestured to ask her if she had eaten anything. The video is from Sunday, October 25 match from IPL 2020 where RCB was playing against CSK. Virat can be seen wearing his green jersey while Anushka is dressed in a red dress. She responds by giving him a thumbs up, indicating that she eaten.

https://twitter.com/cheeku4042/status/1321728889387843585

· Before this gesture, when Virat Kohli scored a 90 against CSK on October 10, Anushka was in the stands and had given a flying kiss to her husband for his performance. The video was again loved by Virat-Anushka fans.

https://twitter.com/_heavenlyInsane/status/1314966103177658370

· In August 2018, Virat and Anushka gave flying kisses to each other during the test match against England in Nottingham. Kohli scored a hundred and sent a kiss Anushka’s way which she returned with affection during the match.

View this post on Instagram

When wifey is around you can see the pleasure ❤️❤️❤️ #viratkohli #anushkasharma @hotstar @starsportsindia

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

· In another one of his test matches against Australia, Virat gave a flying kiss to Anushka after scoring a century. This was during December 2014 when the two were said to be in a relationship. The incident had happened at Melbourne Cricket Ground after Virat had scored his third century of the series.

· The first time Virat sent a flying kiss Anushka’s way while she was cheering him on November 10, 2014 during an ODI match. After scoring half a century during the match which was held in Hyderabad, Virat took off his helmet and gave Anushka a flying kiss.

https://twitter.com/AnushkaNews/status/1204811490278215680

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches