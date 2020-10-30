Five Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Melted Hearts With Their Gestures During Cricket Matches

- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuMatch Ended172/5(20.0) RR 8.6
KOL
CHE178/4(20.0) RR 8.6
Chennai beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
BLR
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Mumbai beat Bangalore by 5 wickets
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
12:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Qualifier 1 - 5 Nov, ThuUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Qualifier 2 - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
16:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Final - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
TBC
TBC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd ODI - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
Five Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Melted Hearts With Their Gestures During Cricket Matches
Like many Indians, Anushka too is a cricket fan and often watches Virat’s matches live at the cricket stadiums
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 30, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are considered to be the power couple of India. Like many Indians, Anushka too is a cricket fan and often watches Virat’s matches live at the cricket stadiums.
There have been many instances of the couple conversing with each other through adorable gestures during the matches. Let us look back at all the times when the couple won hearts by their display of affection in cricket stadiums.
View this post on Instagram
· The most recent incident is when Anushka was in the stands and Virat gestured to ask her if she had eaten anything. The video is from Sunday, October 25 match from IPL 2020 where RCB was playing against CSK. Virat can be seen wearing his green jersey while Anushka is dressed in a red dress. She responds by giving him a thumbs up, indicating that she eaten.
How did miss this ..
Virat asking anushka if she has eaten or not ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BpYHTjD4ZE
— Detective (@cheeku4042) October 29, 2020
https://twitter.com/cheeku4042/status/1321728889387843585
· Before this gesture, when Virat Kohli scored a 90 against CSK on October 10, Anushka was in the stands and had given a flying kiss to her husband for his performance. The video was again loved by Virat-Anushka fans.
Virat Kohli scoring 90 runs, walking in the pavilion not-out while Anushka Sharma who is expecting smiles with her visible baby bump cheers for him. This is wholesome. This is what dreams are made up of. My heart is so full that I just can’t. They just made my shitty day better. pic.twitter.com/5NUR3E5Fg8
— Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) October 10, 2020
https://twitter.com/_heavenlyInsane/status/1314966103177658370
· In August 2018, Virat and Anushka gave flying kisses to each other during the test match against England in Nottingham. Kohli scored a hundred and sent a kiss Anushka’s way which she returned with affection during the match.
View this post on Instagram
When wifey is around you can see the pleasure ❤️❤️❤️ #viratkohli #anushkasharma @hotstar @starsportsindia
· In another one of his test matches against Australia, Virat gave a flying kiss to Anushka after scoring a century. This was during December 2014 when the two were said to be in a relationship. The incident had happened at Melbourne Cricket Ground after Virat had scored his third century of the series.
View this post on Instagram
@virat.kohli scored yet another century and his onces again dedicated it to his better half @anushkasharma and the tradition of flying kiss continues ❤ #virushka i hve nevet been this happy Thanku for making us happy . . . . #virushkalove #virushkawedding #virushkacouple #virushkaforever #viratkohli #anushkavirat #anushkasharma #virat #kohli #loveanushka #fireinhersoul #incrediblewoman #relationshipgoals #couplegoals #marriage #kiss #flyingkiss #runmachine #cheeku #nushkie #vk #18 #follow #virushkafangirl
· The first time Virat sent a flying kiss Anushka’s way while she was cheering him on November 10, 2014 during an ODI match. After scoring half a century during the match which was held in Hyderabad, Virat took off his helmet and gave Anushka a flying kiss.
A flying kiss for the Mrs on their anniversary @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma #Virushka #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/1OeLRmO0qS
— Anushka Sharma News (@AnushkaNews) December 11, 2019
https://twitter.com/AnushkaNews/status/1204811490278215680
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking