Five-year-old Boy From Pakistan Imitates Action, Bumrah Responds

Currently the No.1 ranked bowler on the ICC rankings in ODIs, Bumrah, who made made his international debut in 2016 has earned plenty of fans not just in India but world wide.
One such fan includes a five-year-old boy from Pakistan who in a video posted on Twitter is seen imitating Bumrah's action. As per the tweet the kid became an ardent fan of the pacer after the recently concluded Asia Cup which India won by defeating Bangladesh in the final.
“5 Years Old kid from pak is a big fan of You.. after watching you in the recently concluded Asia cup every time he tries to bowl like him,” the tweet read along with the video of the boy.
Bumrah too was quick to notice the video and recalling how he used to copy the actions of a lot of his cricketing heroes wrote it was a "wonderful feeling" to see young kids now follow his action. "As a kid, I remember how I used to copy the actions of my cricketing heroes. It's a wonderful feeling to see kids copying my action today," the 24-year-old wrote on his Twitter account.
India are currently playing the Windies in a five-match ODI series. Bumrah has been rested for the first two matches.
First Published: October 21, 2018, 5:01 PM IST