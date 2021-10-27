'Fixer ko sixer': Harbhajan Singh Reminds Mohammad Amir of Lord's No-ball Scandal During Ugly Spat on Twitter

India offspinner Harbhajan Singh reminded Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir of the 2010 spot-fixing scandal during a fiery exchange on Twitter as the two cricketers traded jibes on the social media platform on Tuesday night. It all began when Amir took a shot at Harbhajan post India’s defeat against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday night.

“hello everyone woh pochna yeah tha @harbhajan_singh paa ji ne TV to ni tora apna koi ni hota hai end of the day its a game of cricket," posted Amir on Twitter which loosely translates to “Wanted to ask whether Harbhajan Singh has broken his TV, never mind at the end of the day it’s a game of cricket."

However, the banter quickly escalated into personal attacks with the two cricketers sharing clips of each other being hit for sixes.

“Ab Tum bi bologe @iamamirofficial yeh 6 ki landing tumhare ghar k tv par to nahi hui thi ?? Koi nahi hota hai end of the day it’s a game of cricket as u rightly said," Harbhajan replied to the tweet which translates to “Now you will ask if this six landed on your roof? Never mind, as you rightly said it’s a game of cricket.

In response to Harbhajan sharing a clip of him hitting a six off Amir, the Pakistan pacer in turn shared another clip of Shahid Afridi hitting the sixes off the Indian during a Test.

And then, Harbhajan reminded Amir of what happened at the Lord’s. He wrote how much he was paid to bowl no ball during the Lord’s Test of 2010 against England while slamming him for ‘disgracing this beautiful game’.

“Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game," he wrote.

In another tweet, the offspinner wrote, For people like you @iamamirofficial only Paisa paisa paisa paisa .. na izzat na kuch aur sirf paisa..bataoge nahi apne desh walo ko aur supporters ko k kitna mila tha .. get lost I feel yuk talking to people like you for insulting this game and making people fool with ur acts."

For their involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal, Mohammad Asif, Amir, and Salman Butt received punishment including ban from all forms of cricket.

