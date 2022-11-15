'Fixing Happened Because...'- Javed Miandad Makes Bold Statement After Pakistan's Loss in T20 World Cup

Pakistan lost the T20 World Cup 2022 final by five-wickets to England at MCG on November 13 (Sunday). After the loss, the Pakistan team faced significant criticism from the fans but former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad had an all together a different concern.

Also Read: How India Can Build a World-class Team With Some T20 Lesson From England

He criticized the coaches and board for the loss as in a Pakistani TV show he said that their team have relied more on foreign coaches over the past few years as now even the side has Matthew Hayden as team’s mentor and Shaun Tait is the bowling coach. He further remarked that he doubts what the future of the current players will be, as the management is inclining more towards the foreign coaches.

He said, “Ham logon ne county cricket kheli hai, magar aaj jo ye ladke khel rahe hain, inka future kya hai? (We have played County, but what’s the future of the players who are playing right now?)”

After this the TV anchor said that Veron Philander was also a part of the support staff in T20 World Cup last year wherein the team lost to Australia in the semi-finals. Miandad then replied in frustration, “Lao na inko, inse ham log question karenge. Puche toh sahi ham bhi, batao cricket ke baare me. (Bring them to the studio, we will ask them questions. We also want to know what they know about cricket).

Miandad further raised fingers on the Pakistan cricket board, saying, “Board apne aap ko bachati hai ki aasani se aa jayein, fir ham log sahi hain. (Board tries to save itself with such hirings).”

He then made a strong statement as to why match fixing scandals were so often in the past in Pakistan cricket.

Also Read: WC Winning Captain Points Out The Major Difference Between India and England Players

He said, “Apne logon ko dekhein, apne logon ne jo cricket kheli hai. Mujhe aisa kuch nahi hai, mujhe badi offers aati hain par main nahi jata. Ye jo players khel rahe hain, ab ye aaj khel rahe hain. Inka future kya hai? Unko pata hai ki aaj maine kuch nahi kiya, toh kal main kya karunga? Fixing iss vajah se hui thi. Sabko dar tha ki ye kaat na de humko.

(Look at our crickets who have played cricket in the past. I’m not talking about myself, I’ve received a lot of offers in the past but I didn’t go. What will happen to players who are playing in the present times? They know they don’t have anywhere to go if they don’t perform. Fixing happened because of this very reason. Everyone was scared that their career will be over).”

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here