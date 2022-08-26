Flamboyant Pacer Loses Commentary Job, Calls Out Employer for 'Hypocrisy'

Flamboyant left-arm pacer Mitchell Johnson has been axed from (Australian Broadcast Corporation’s (ABC) commentary panel due to his association with a betting company. Johnson was all set to commentate for the home series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand but was asked to withdraw after his association violated one of the contract clauses. This led to a Conflict of Interest and Johnson was asked to end his gig abruptly.

Also Read: Coldplay Singer Chris Martin Could be Godsend for Ollie Robinson; Here’s Why

A disheartened Johnson said that he is ‘blown away’ with the prompt action and called it a hypocrisy, adding that he is certainly confused with what should be said on air while calling the game, taking a potshot at ABC’s ethics and values.

“I have really enjoyed working with the ABC team over recent seasons and was looking forward to doing it again,” Johnson told the ABC. “There seems to be a lot of hypocrisy that goes with this rule. I don’t understand and you start to wonder about what you can and can’t say if you are calling for them.

“It’s blown me away a little bit: do we have to make sure we have to align with the ABC’s moral compass? There’s nothing I can do about it … that’s the rule and I guess I’m not going to work with them,” he added.

Johnson made his Australia debut against Trans Tasman rivals New Zealand in 2005, playing his final match exactly a decade later against the same opposition.

He went onto pick more then 600 wickets for Australia across all formats.

His contract with betting agency Bet Nation was slated to end in November this year but ABC were not ready to wait till then.

The left-arm seamer is now in touch with Triple M and is considering an option to join the commercial network’s cricket coverage this summer, the report said.

Also Read: ENG v SA-Stuart Broad Becomes Eighth Bowler To Breach 800 Mark

This is second such omission from ABC commentary panel after legendary Ian Chappell retired earlier.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here