Fleming Backs Ross Taylor to Surpass Him as New Zealand's Highest Test Scorer

Former New Zealand captain and the country's all-time leading Test scorer Stephen Fleming has backed Ross Taylor to replace him at the top of the list during their upcoming Test series against Australia.

Cricketnext Staff |December 9, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Fleming Backs Ross Taylor to Surpass Him as New Zealand's Highest Test Scorer

Former New Zealand captain and the country's all-time leading Test scorer Stephen Fleming has backed Ross Taylor to replace him at the top of the list during their upcoming Test series against Australia.

Fleming has 7127 runs for New Zealand at an average of 40.06 in 111 Tests. However, Taylor is just 151 runs behind Fleming's record, and he stands there having played 14 Tests less. He also has a better average of 47.12.

"I hope Ross does it. It's there to be broken and if people do it in this series it will please me no end," Fleming told stuff.co.nz.

"I hope he is going to set the benchmark a lot higher and we all know that Kane is going to go past that. But that's what it is about isn't it? It's just pushing the goals of the side a lot higher and certainly Ross Taylor has done that."

Taylor made his Test debut in 2007 and played exactly one season with Fleming, and the former captain marveled at Taylor's longevity in the game.

"I was worried about Ross two years ago when he was having problems with his eyes, it was hard to see him getting back to his best form," Fleming continued.

"But he is playing better than ever and the way he is going about his work with Kane is a real strength of winning series but also giving the rest of the team confidence.

"Ross is aggressive and his defence is good but I think he is going to be worked over with the short ball (against Australia). I think there is enough that has been seen from the English series that probably the Aussies will go short at him. So it's going to need a little bit of courage and using the skills that he has got."

Fleming also looked forward to the tour as a whole, saying that it was nice to see New Zealand play a boxing day Test against Australia.

"It's a massive tour and there is pressure around justifying the billing. It's hard enough going to Australia without trying to justify that we should have been doing this a number of years back," Fleming said.

"But they are a team that has never been more equipped. If there was ever a group to go over there and give them a good go, then this is the group.

"This New Zealand team are a bit more battled hardened. We even have the word respect coming out of the Australian camp and that is something we have strived for."

