Fleming Backs Ross Taylor to Surpass Him as New Zealand's Highest Test Scorer
Former New Zealand captain and the country's all-time leading Test scorer Stephen Fleming has backed Ross Taylor to replace him at the top of the list during their upcoming Test series against Australia.
Fleming Backs Ross Taylor to Surpass Him as New Zealand's Highest Test Scorer
Former New Zealand captain and the country's all-time leading Test scorer Stephen Fleming has backed Ross Taylor to replace him at the top of the list during their upcoming Test series against Australia.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 6, 2019, 11:10 AM IST
New Zealand Head to Australia Eyeing Repeat of Hadlee's Triumph
Cricketnext Staff | December 6, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
Boult, de Grandhomme Recover from Injuries, Cleared for Australia Tour
Cricketnext Staff | December 4, 2019, 1:43 PM IST
Gary Stead Confident Jeet Raval Will Find Form as New Zealand Head to Australia
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019
WI v INDChennai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures
Team Rankings