fixtures

All matches

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 6: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Chittagong ZAC

21 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Flight Delay Frustrates Faf du Plessis Ahead of Test series

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis experienced "one of his worst flying experiences" ahead of the Test series in India after his British Airways flight was delayed.

PTI |September 21, 2019, 12:12 PM IST
New Delhi: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis experienced "one of his worst flying experiences" ahead of the Test series in India after his British Airways flight was delayed.

"Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay. Now I'm gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later," du Plessis tweeted on Friday.

His following tweet read: "When life gives you lemons , make lemonade .My cricket bag hasn't arrived !!!!!!!!!!Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I'll have my bats back eventually."

Du Plessis skipped the ongoing T20 series in India with Quinton de Kock leading the side in his absence.

The three-Test series begins in Visakhapatnam from October 2.

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 21 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

TBC v TBC
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more