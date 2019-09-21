New Delhi: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis experienced "one of his worst flying experiences" ahead of the Test series in India after his British Airways flight was delayed.
"Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay. Now I'm gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later," du Plessis tweeted on Friday.
Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay . Now I’m gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later... 😡😡😡😡🙈 @British_Airways— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) September 20, 2019
Finally on a plane to Dubai after a 4 hour delay . Now I’m gonna miss my flight to India, next flight is only 10 hours later... 😡😡😡😡🙈 @British_Airways
His following tweet read: "When life gives you lemons , make lemonade .My cricket bag hasn't arrived !!!!!!!!!!Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I'll have my bats back eventually."
When life gives you lemons , make lemonade .My cricket bag hasn’t arrived !!!!!!!!!! Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I’ll have my bats back eventually 🙏✌🏻— Faf Du Plessis (@faf1307) September 21, 2019
When life gives you lemons , make lemonade .My cricket bag hasn’t arrived !!!!!!!!!! Actually can just smile about it but, wow @British_Airways today was one of my worst flying experiences where everything went wrong. Now just hoping I’ll have my bats back eventually 🙏✌🏻
Du Plessis skipped the ongoing T20 series in India with Quinton de Kock leading the side in his absence.
The three-Test series begins in Visakhapatnam from October 2.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Flight Delay Frustrates Faf du Plessis Ahead of Test series
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis experienced "one of his worst flying experiences" ahead of the Test series in India after his British Airways flight was delayed.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Sat, 21 September, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019
AFG v BANMirpur
ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019
TBC v TBCMirpur All Fixtures
Team Rankings