Florida Pitch Report: Bowlers May Capitalize Again On Used Wicket At Central Broward Stadium

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2019, 8:39 AM IST
India is all set to face West Indies in the second T20I at the same venue, i.e. Central Broward Regional Park on Sunday(August 4). Already leading the series one nil, the Men in Blue have a great chance to seal the series before both teams travel to Guyana for the final encounter.

As we saw in the first game, the pitch was bowling friendly and with it being a used wicket, we may not see much change. The bowlers are likely to have another good day though the shorter boundary may tempt the batsmen to go big.

The spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar bowled with great valour and it will be interesting to see if India sticks to the same combination or tries to bring in Rahul Chahar for a change.

On the other hand, West Indies suffered a batting collapse with most of them throwing it away. They would be looking to be more cautious in the start before going all-out against the Indian bowling lineup.

While India are at No.5 in the ICC rankings current, West Indies stand at the No.9 position.

