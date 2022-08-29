CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Cricket Home » News » 'Flying Start'- Prime Minister and Other Ministers Praise Team India After Spectacular Win Over Pakistan
'Flying Start'- Prime Minister and Other Ministers Praise Team India After Spectacular Win Over Pakistan

By: Cricketnext Staff

Last Updated: August 29, 2022, 09:20 IST

New Delhi, India

India win by 5 wickets against Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener (AP Image)

India started their Asia Cup 2022 campaign in style, winning the first match by five wickets against arch-rivals Pakistan as Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja powered India to 148 in 19.4 overs bettering Pakistan’s total of 147.

After the high-class win, social media was filled with joy and celebrated India’s victory in a number of ways. The wishes poured for India in various interesting ways, congratulating the team for their magnificent skills during the game.

The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri. Narendra Modi, congratulated the team for their all-round performance. Along with him, several chief ministers, union ministers and other politicians also wished team India.

“#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory” tweeted the Indian premier.

Home Minister of India, Amit Shah congratulated the team and tweeted,

“What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022.

This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up!”

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports of India, Anurag Thakur congratulated the team for their flying start in Asia Cup 2022.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared a picture of the Indian team and tweeted that ‘winning such a thriller match is a moment of proud for every Indian.’

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Indian cricket team’s performance after beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener

Chief Ministers of several states extended their wishes to Indian team after their stupendous win against Pakistan.

Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted,

“Stupendous victory ✌️
What a brilliant teamwork to clinch the game against Pakistan! Well played our bright Men in Blue.
Congratulations on your well-deserved win. Hardik ~ an amazing game.❤️#AsiaCup2022 #Cricket @hardikpandya7”

“शाबाश #TeamIndia!
एशिया कप में बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए पाकिस्तान पर शानदार जीत दर्ज करने पर टीम इंडिया को बधाई व भविष्य के लिए शुभकामनाएं।#AsiaCup2022,” tweeted Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur congratulated the team by posting an image from the match and captioned it as,”भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को #AsiaCup2022 के मैच में शानदार जीत हासिल करने हेतु देवभूमि हिमाचल की ओर से हार्दिक बधाई।
आपके बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन से संपूर्ण भारत गौरवान्वित हुआ है।
#AsiaCup2022 के आगामी मुकाबलों के लिए अनंत शुभकामनाएं।
#TeamIndia”

Several other politicians from various national parties enjoyed India’s victory against Pakistan and congratulated the team for their stellar show.

India will now be seen in action against Hong Kong on the 31st of August in their second match of the tournament.

