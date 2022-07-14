FM vs HEP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Bukhatir T10 League 2022 match, July 14, 11:30 PM IST

FM vs HEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bukhatir T10 League 2022 match between Future Mattress and the Hemnet Properties: In the 16th match of the Bukhatir T10 League 2022, Future Mattress will face Hemnet Properties. The Mattress will start the Thursday game as favorites owing to their brilliant performance in their opening game against Brother Gas.

Future Mattress scored a stunning five-wicket victory over BG to occupy sixth place in the points table. They chased the target of 88 runs in 9.2 overs due to a knock of 20-ball 33 by Amjad Gul. FM will now aim to win both their remaining league matches to qualify for the next round.

On the other hand, Hemnet Properties are out of the playoff race. With two losses to their name, they are reeling at the last place in the points tally. The team failed to chase the score of 117 runs in its first game against DCC Starlets. In their second game, Hemnet ended up with only 84 runs while following a target of 132 runs set by PSM XI.

Ahead of the match between Future Mattress and Hemnet Properties, here is everything you need to know:

FM vs HEP Telecast

Future Mattress vs Hemnet Properties game will not be telecast in India.

FM vs HEP Live Streaming

The FM vs HEP fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FM vs HEP Match Details

The Future Mattress and Hemnet Properties will play against each other at Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 11:30 PM IST on July 14, Thursday.

FM vs HEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Adil Mirza

Vice-Captain – Moeez Waqar

Suggested Playing XI for FM vs HEP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Haroon Altaf, Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Rakesh Rawat, Adil Mirza, Rishabh Khare

All-rounders: Moeez Waqar, Muhammad Mudassar

Bowlers: Muhammad Farhan, Abdul Ghaffar-I, Taha Ahmed, Haider Ali-I

FM vs HEP Probable XIs:

Future Mattress: Muhammad Jaura, Abdul Shakoor(wk), Syed-Haider Shah, Saif Janjua, Muhammad Usman-II, Muhammad Mudassar, Abdul Ghaffar-I, Umair Ali, Haider Ali-I, Adil Mirza, Rohan Mustafa(C)

Hemnet Properties: Krishnan Balasubrama, Taha Ahmed, Furqan Shafique, Haroon Altaf (wk), Rakesh Rawat, Moeez Waqar, Ankit Sharma, Rishabh Khare, Amit Negi, Muhammad Farhan (c), Saqib Ashraf

