FM vs KZLS Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, April 22, 1:30 AM IST

FM vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 match between Future Mattress and Kabul Zalmi Live Star: Future Mattress and Kabul Zalmi Live Star with lock horns in the upcoming match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League on Friday, April 22. Future Mattress were absolutely brilliant in their last tournament, the Sharjah Ramadan T20 league. The team won all its league matches to top the points table. FM’s domination continued in the playoffs as well.

They defeated Syed Agha CC in the quarter-final and followed it up with a six-wicket win over Karwan Strikers in the semi-final. However, the team failed to lift the trophy as they couldn’t defend 182 runs in the final against Interglobe Marine.

Kabul Zalmi Live Star will be playing cricket after a decent gap. The team will start the Friday game as an underdog. They will expect good performances from Mohad Gul, Abdul Lateef, and Amjad Khan to cause an upset for Future Mattress.

Ahead of the match between Future Mattress and Kabul Zalmi Live Star, here is everything you need to know:

FM vs KZLS Telecast

Future Mattress vs Kabul Zalmi Live Star game will not be telecast in India.

FM vs KZLS Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FM vs KZLS Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 1:30 AM IST on April 22, Friday.

FM vs KZLS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mohad Gul

Vice-Captain: Adil Mirza

Suggested Playing XI for FM vs KZLS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Noor Ul Haq

Batters: Mohad Gul, Adil Mirza, Sardar Bahzad, Amjad Khan

All-rounders: Zawar Farid, Abdul Lateef

Bowlers: Arslan Bullet, Naseer Akram, Tahir Latif

FM vs KZLS Probable XIs

Future Mattress: Adil Mirza (c), Alishan Sharafu, Qamar Awan, Rohan Mustafa, Sardar Bahzad, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Naseer Akram, Shahid Nawaz, Sultan Ahmed, Tahir Latif, Zawar Farid

Kabul Zalmi Live Star: Wasim Akram, Amjad Khan, Mohad Gul, Muhammad Dawood, Abdul Lateef (c), Noor Ul Haq (wk), Abdul Khaliq, Arslan Bullet, Hidayat Ullah, Irfan Ullah, Unaib Rehman

