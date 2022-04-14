FM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match, April 14, 09:30 PM IST

FM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Future Mattress and Syed Agha CC: Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the much-hyped game between Future Mattress and Syed Agha CC on Thursday, April 14. Future Mattress will have an upper hand in the encounter and they are deemed as favourites to win the game.

FM are unbeatable in the Championship. They have won all three league games to sit at the top position in the Pool C points table. Future Mattress concluded the league stage with a win over HKSZ Stars by eight wickets. Shahid Nawaz was the hero of the game as he picked up three wickets to restrict the opposition to a score of 123.

On the other hand, Syed Agha CC ended in second place in the Pool A standings with four points. Their only loss in the competition came against MGM Cricket Club by three wickets while they won two matches against Rajkot Thunders and Fair Deal Defenders.

Ahead of the match between Future Mattress and Syed Agha CC; here is everything you need to know:

FM vs SAC Telecast

Future Mattress vs Syed Agha CC game will not be telecast in India

FM vs SAC Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FM vs SAC Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 09:30 PM IST on April 14, Thursday.

FM vs SAC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rohan Mustafa

Vice-Captain - Zainullah

Suggested Playing XI for FM vs SAC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Khalid Shah

Batters: Zainullah, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Hassan Eisakhel

All-rounders: Muhammad Mudassar, Rohan Mustafa

Bowlers: Muhammad Irfan, Umair Ali, Simranjeet Singh Kang

FM vs SAC Probable XIs:

Future Mattress: Alishan Sharafu, Abdul Shakoor, Adil Mirza, Wasim Bari, Qamar Awan, Shoaib Laghari, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Sultan Ahmad, Naseer Ullah Khan

Syed Agha CC: Muhammad Irfan, Hassan Eisakhel, Zainullah (c), Khalid Shah, Israr Ahmed, Niaz Khan, Muhammad Mudassar, Omid Rahman, Simranjeet Singh Kang, Abdullah Khan (wk), Harsh Desai

