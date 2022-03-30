FM vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, March 30, 10 PM IST

FM vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 match between Future Mattress and V Eleven: In the tenth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, we have Future Mattress squaring off against V Eleven. The game will kickoff at 10:00 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Future Mattress will be at a disadvantage as they will be playing their first game on Wednesday. They have a balanced squad at their disposal and will be hoping to get off to a promising start in the league. The team has picked some notable players including Abdul Shakoor, Alishan Sharafu, and Rohan Mustafa.

V Eleven, on the other hand, failed to express themselves in their first game. The team suffered a loss at the hands of HKSZ Stars in the opening game by 38 runs. Jamshaid Butt played a defining knock for his team by slamming 77 runs off 55 balls. However, his efforts went in vain as the team failed to chase a total of 175.

Ahead of the match between Future Mattress and V Eleven; here is everything you need to know:

FM vs VEN Telecast

Future Mattress vs V Eleven game will not be telecast in India

FM vs VEN Live Streaming

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

FM vs VEN Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at 10:00 PM IST on March 30, Wednesday.

FM vs VEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jamshaid Butt

Vice-Captain: Vibhor Shahi

Suggested Playing XI for FM vs VEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Abdul Shakoor, Arif Ibrahim

Batters: Fujail Farooqui, Mithun Dhakkan, Jamshaid Butt

All-rounders: Vibhor Shahi, Sajid Khan, Bilal Sharif

Bowlers: Mohammad Jamshaid, Tarun Kumar, Ankur Sangwan

FM vs VEN Probable XIs

Future Mattress: Abdul Shakoor, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Wasim Bari, Zawar Farid, Shoaib Laghari, Umair Ali, Sultan Ahmad, Naseer Akram, Qamar Awan, Rohan Mustafa

V Eleven: Arif Ibrahim (wk), Fujail Farooqui (c), Mithun Dhakkan, Jamshaid Butt, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Jamshaid, Tarun Kumar, Ankur Sangwan, Vibhor Shahi, Sajid Khan, Bilal Sharif

