'Focus On Match, Not On Externals'-Former Cricketer to India After Reports of Unhappiness Over Food

Recently, the reports of Indian team being served a cold dinner at the Sydney Cricket Grounds went viral. Fans and media were baffled by the treatment meted out to the national team which is in Australia to take on the world. Meanwhile, former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar has weighed in on the issue, saying the focus must not be on ‘external’ events, but on cricket.

Speaking to Sports Today, he asked the team to ‘brush it off your face’ like you do to a fly.

“Everybody has a responsibility, but now it has been two days since this has happened. So, the team should only focus on the matches. These are all externals, these are the things that happen. This has gotta be looked like a fly which is hovering over your face, you just brush it away and focus on the game.”

“I hope Indian team does that. Do not relax after what has happened against Pakistan. It is a memorable victory for the ages, but now focus on the next matches. Top the group and keep on that winning rhythm,” he added.

When asked if this happened because of the difference in perceptions among different lifestyles prevalent in different parts of the world, the former cricketer said: “Could well be, but these are just externals, you might as well forget about it and focus on the game.”

Meanwhile, India take on the Netherlands and there were reports of Hardik Pandya getting a rest. Gavaskar said team management must play the all-rounder as four overs ‘workload’ can’t be taken seriously.

“You want the rhythm to keep going. These two or three-day gap, you can use just one day gap to rest or recover. But you want to be in the flow, you would want to play matches so that you know what’s exactly is happening.”

“Four overs workload? Let’s not talk about it. Four overs in a match and that too not at a stretch! Let’s not talk about this workload,” he signed off.

